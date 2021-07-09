UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Considers Refusal To Vaccinate Against COVID-19 Irresponsible

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Considers Refusal to Vaccinate Against COVID-19 Irresponsible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Kremlin believes that the refusal to vaccinate against COVID-19 is irresponsible, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"To our regret, there will always be people who, as they say, are covid dissidents. This is such a peculiar manifestation of irresponsibility. But in any case, it is necessary to strive to ensure that the overwhelming majority of the population is vaccinated, and, of course, we will do this," Peskov told reporters.

