(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Russian government's position against the withdrawal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is well-reasoned, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The main thing here is that the government's position is very well-reasoned, therefore, disagreement with such a proposal is very well-reasoned," Peskov told reporters.