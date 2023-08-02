Kremlin Considers Russian Government's Position Against Withdrawal From IMF Well-Reasoned
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Russian government's position against the withdrawal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is well-reasoned, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"The main thing here is that the government's position is very well-reasoned, therefore, disagreement with such a proposal is very well-reasoned," Peskov told reporters.