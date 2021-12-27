UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Considers Track Of Russia-NATO Talks Important:Dmitry Peskov

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 03:01 PM

Kremlin Considers Track of Russia-NATO Talks Important:Dmitry Peskov

The track of Russia-NATO talks on security guarantees is very important, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The track of Russia-NATO talks on security guarantees is very important, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in December, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance plans to convene the Russia-NATO council on January 12.

"This is a very important track of negotiations, of course, in two projects - the draft treaty and the draft agreement, which were transferred first to the American side, and then to a number of European capitals, there really is a Russian initiative related to the North Atlantic alliance," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that the date of the Russia-NATO council will have to be "confirmed and re-confirmed," adding that the country will form an expert delegation.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Alliance January December Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,732 new COVID-19 cases, 608 recove ..

UAE announces 1,732 new COVID-19 cases, 608 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 87 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons, during ..

87 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons, during ongoing crackdown

12 minutes ago
 Mother, child suffers burn injuries as fire erupt ..

Mother, child suffers burn injuries as fire erupt in Swabi house

12 minutes ago
 Citizens urged to get vaccinated against Corona to ..

Citizens urged to get vaccinated against Corona to defeat disease

12 minutes ago
 Rublev's Aussie Open prep disrupted by positive te ..

Rublev's Aussie Open prep disrupted by positive test for Covid

12 minutes ago
 AJK Bar Council announces complete boycott of cour ..

AJK Bar Council announces complete boycott of courts from January 03

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.