Kremlin Considers Track of Russia-NATO Talks Important:Dmitry Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The track of Russia-NATO talks on security guarantees is very important, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in December, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance plans to convene the Russia-NATO council on January 12.

"This is a very important track of negotiations, of course, in two projects - the draft treaty and the draft agreement, which were transferred first to the American side, and then to a number of European capitals, there really is a Russian initiative related to the North Atlantic alliance," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that the date of the Russia-NATO council will have to be "confirmed and re-confirmed," adding that the country will form an expert delegation.