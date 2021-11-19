UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The Kremlin considers an initiative of US Congressmen to not recognize Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule if he runs for another term unacceptable, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier this week, two members of the US Congress have introduced a resolution to end the US recognition of Putin as president of Russia if he remains in power after 2024.

"Of course, we saw (this resolution). Each time it seems to us that nothing more ridiculous, nothing more aggressive, unfriendly and unconstructive from the other side of the ocean can come.

And every time we are mistaken," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman mentioned that this is another case of the US interference in affairs of other countries.

"We consider such initiatives of the congressmen unacceptable. We consider this to be interference in our affairs. And we are convinced that only Russians can determine who will be president of the Russian Federation and when," Peskov added.

