Kremlin Considers Vyshinsky's Release To Be Specific Step On Part Of Kiev - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 03:06 PM

Kremlin Considers Vyshinsky's Release to Be Specific Step on Part of Kiev - Peskov

The Kremlin believes the release of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky from custody is a specific step on the part of Kiev and welcomes it, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The Kremlin believes the release of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky from custody is a specific step on the part of Kiev and welcomes it, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday.

"We are certainly watching with great attention the reset of power in Ukraine, but I want to remind you about Putin's statement that it will be possible to judge by specific deeds, specific words - that's what we need to wait for. There are specific deeds: for example, the decision on Vyshinsky's release is what we welcome. Let's wait for others," Peskov said.

