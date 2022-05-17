UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Critic Navalny Appeals Jail Sentence

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Kremlin critic Navalny appeals jail sentence

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday appealed a nine-year prison sentence he was handed in March on charges that he and his allies say are politically motivated

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday appealed a nine-year prison sentence he was handed in March on charges that he and his allies say are politically motivated.

His hearing comes as Russian authorities seek to silence remaining government critics and Moscow pushes on with its military campaign in neighbouring Ukraine, with thousands killed and some 10 million displaced.

A vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Navalny in late March had his jail time extended to nine years after he was found guilty of embezzlement and contempt of court.

He is already serving two-and-a-half years in a prison some 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Moscow for violating parole on old fraud charges.

On Tuesday, Navalny joined a hearing at a Moscow court via video-link from behind bars at his prison colony to appeal the extension of his jail term.

Wearing a black prisoner uniform, Navalny asked the judge to postpone the hearing by a week so he can have a family meeting before being moved to a different colony, an AFP journalist reported.

The judge said the hearing will continue today but the verdict will be announced after Navalny's planned visit.

If his new sentence comes into force, the 45-year-old opposition politician will be transferred to a strict-regime penal colony, which will place him in much harsher conditions, including allowing fewer family visits.

The new sentence will replace the old one -- that he was handed in February last year -- meaning Navalny will remain behind bars for another eight years.

- Declared 'extremist' - As part of the new charges, investigators accused Navalny of stealing for personal use several million Dollars' worth of donations that were given to his political organisations.

Navalny rose to prominence as an anti-corruption blogger and, before his imprisonment, mobilised anti-government protests across Russia.

In 2018, he campaigned as a presidential candidate but was eventually barred from running in the election that saw Putin secure a fourth term in power.

In his absence, Navalny's team continues publishing investigations into the wealth of Russia's elites that have garnered millions of views on YouTube.

In 2020, Navalny narrowly survived a poisoning attack with Novichok, a Soviet-designed military-grade nerve agent. Despite accusations from Navalny, the Kremlin denied any involvement.

He was arrested on his return from rehabilitation in Germany last year, sparking widespread condemnation abroad, as well as sanctions from Western capitals.

After his arrest, Navalny's political organisations across the country were declared "extremist" and shut down, while key aides have fled Russia.

Navalny's key allies have since fled the country, several of them are wanted by Russian authorities on criminal charges.

Russia has recently ramped up pressure on independent media and non-governmental organisations, declaring many "foreign agents", while others have stopped operating for fear of prosecution.

In an effort to further control the information available to its domestic audience, authorities have blocked access to the popular social networks Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and taken legal action against tech giant Meta, accusing it of spreading "calls to kill" Russians.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Attack Contempt Of Court Prisoner Ukraine Condemnation Moscow Russia Jail Facebook Twitter Visit Germany Vladimir Putin February March Criminals 2018 2020 YouTube Family Media From Government Million Instagram Court Opposition

Recent Stories

BTS earns 3 BBMAs, becomes Top group of Billboard ..

BTS earns 3 BBMAs, becomes Top group of Billboard Music Awards winner in history ..

1 minute ago
 Fighting rocks Libya capital for hours after rival ..

Fighting rocks Libya capital for hours after rival PM enters city

1 minute ago
 2 held as officials seize truck loaded with fake f ..

2 held as officials seize truck loaded with fake fertilizers

1 minute ago
 Saudi Deputy Defense Minister in Washington for Ta ..

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister in Washington for Talks With High-Level Officials ..

1 minute ago
 Floods affect thousands in India's Assam

Floods affect thousands in India's Assam

4 minutes ago
 Minister for early completion of development proje ..

Minister for early completion of development projects

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.