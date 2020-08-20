UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Critic Navalny Hospitalised With 'poisoning': Spokeswoman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:42 PM

Kremlin critic Navalny hospitalised with 'poisoning': spokeswoman

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is unconscious and in intensive care in hospital after apparently being poisoned, his spokeswoman said Thursday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is unconscious and in intensive care in hospital after apparently being poisoned, his spokeswoman said Thursday.

Kira Yarmysh said Navalny was flying from Siberia to Moscow and his plane made an emergency landing after he fell ill.

"Alexei has toxic poisoning," she wrote on Twitter. "Alexei is now in intensive care." Yarmysh said "We think that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed in his tea. That was the only thing he drank in the morning.""Doctors say the poison was quickly absorbed through the hot liquid," she added.

Navalny is in the intensive care unit for toxicology patients in Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1, the TASS state news agency confirmed.

More Stories From World

