UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Critic Navalny Loses Appeal Against Nine-year Sentence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 03:53 PM

Kremlin critic Navalny loses appeal against nine-year sentence

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday lost his legal appeal against a nine-year prison sentence that he and his allies condemn as politically motivated

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday lost his legal appeal against a nine-year prison sentence that he and his allies condemn as politically motivated.

His sentencing came as Moscow pushes on with its military offensive in neighbouring Ukraine and Russian authorities seek to silence remaining government critics.

A Moscow court ruled to "leave the sentence without changes" and for it to enter into force immediately, meaning that the leader of Russia's embattled opposition will be transferred to a strict-regime penal colony with harsh conditions, including few family visits.

President Vladimir Putin's top foe appeared at the hearing at Moscow City Court via video-link from behind bars at his prison colony outside Moscow, wearing a black prisoner uniform and a fur-collared winter jacket.

He dismissed his trial as "meaningless", saying: "I despise your court, your system.""It's you, your system and Putin who are traitors against the Russian people", said Navalny, 45.

"I am ready to sit in jail to prove that not everyone in Russia is like this".

Related Topics

Hearing Prisoner Ukraine Moscow Russia Jail Vladimir Putin Family From Government Top Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Multi-species planting promotes tree growth in for ..

Multi-species planting promotes tree growth in forests

56 seconds ago
 EU Commission chief suggests using frozen Russian ..

EU Commission chief suggests using frozen Russian assets to rebuilt Ukraine

58 seconds ago
 US Justice Dept. Obliges Federal Law Enforcement t ..

US Justice Dept. Obliges Federal Law Enforcement to Interfere to Prevent Power A ..

1 minute ago
 Govt won't allow PTI's march to spread chaos, viol ..

Govt won't allow PTI's march to spread chaos, violence and anarchy

25 minutes ago
 FM strongly condemns conviction of Kashmiri Hurriy ..

FM strongly condemns conviction of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik

31 minutes ago
 Chinese inhalable COVID-19 booster vaccine safe an ..

Chinese inhalable COVID-19 booster vaccine safe and effective

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.