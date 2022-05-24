Kremlin critic Navalny loses appeal against nine-year sentence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday lost his legal appeal against a nine-year prison sentence that he and his allies condemn as politically motivated.

His sentencing came as Moscow pushes on with its military offensive in neighbouring Ukraine and Russian authorities seek to silence remaining government critics.

A Moscow court ruled to "leave the sentence without changes" and for it to enter into force immediately, meaning that the leader of Russia's embattled opposition will be transferred to a strict-regime penal colony with harsh conditions, including few family visits.

President Vladimir Putin's top foe appeared at the hearing at Moscow City Court via video-link from behind bars at his prison colony outside Moscow, wearing a black prisoner uniform and a fur-collared winter jacket.

He dismissed his trial as "meaningless", saying: "I despise your court, your system.""It's you, your system and Putin who are traitors against the Russian people", said Navalny, 45.

"I am ready to sit in jail to prove that not everyone in Russia is like this".