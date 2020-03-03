UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Critic Navalny Says Personal, Family Bank Accounts Frozen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:01 PM

Kremlin critic Navalny says personal, family bank accounts frozen

Russia's main opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that authorities had frozen all of his bank accounts and those of his family including his elderly parents

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):Russia's main opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that authorities had frozen all of his bank accounts and those of his family including his elderly parents.

"All accounts have been blocked," Navalny said on Twitter. His spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh told AFP that the accounts had been frozen due to a money-laundering probe against his Anti-Corruption Foundation.

