Kremlin critic Navalny says personal, family bank accounts frozen

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):Russia's main opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that authorities had frozen all of his bank accounts and those of his family including his elderly parents.

"All accounts have been blocked," Navalny said on Twitter. His spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh told AFP that the accounts had been frozen due to a money-laundering probe against his Anti-Corruption Foundation.