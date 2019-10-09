UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Critic Navalny's Group Declared 'foreign Agent': Government

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:57 PM

Kremlin critic Navalny's group declared 'foreign agent': government

Russian authorities Wednesday declared the organization run by opposition leader Alexei Navalny a "foreign agent", the justice ministry said on its website

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Russian authorities Wednesday declared the organization run by opposition leader Alexei Navalny a "foreign agent", the justice ministry said on its website.

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, which often publishes investigations into the corruption of state officials, will now be subject to increased oversight and will have to present itself as a "foreign agent" on official documents.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

