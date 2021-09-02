UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Critical Of Kiev's 'Euro-Atlantic Aspirations'

The Kremlin took note of Kiev's aspirations to join NATO and the US potential readiness to welcome this desire, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that Moscow does not like it at all, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"Of course, we have taken note of the topic of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations, Ukraine' desire to join NATO and the Americans' potential readiness to welcome this desire.

The Russian president has repeatedly outlined our very clear, understandable and consistent position on NATO's persisting steps to bring its military infrastructure closer to our borders: we do not like it at all," Peskov told reporters.

