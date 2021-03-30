UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Criticizes Twitter For Its Double Standards Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed Twitter for blocking Russian accounts, stressing that double standards and anti-Russia propaganda are inadmissible.

"Double standards, manipulations related to military and political alliances and anti-Russia propaganda are there for all to see. This should not happen.

This has nothing to do with this company's business, right? This happens because companies are being used as an instrument in anti-Russia activities. So, if a company can tell its foreign colleagues that it does not want to engage in politics but it just wants to work in the market and earn money, if it is ready to comply with local laws, then there will be no problems," Peskov said in an interview with Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

