Kremlin Currently Does Not Understand What Issues Putin, Zelenskyy Can Discuss

The Kremlin so far does not understand what issues can be discussed during a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The Kremlin so far does not understand what issues can be discussed during a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"First of all, we need to understand what is the purpose of the meeting, what issues cold be discussed and what we aim to achieve? There is no understanding on this yet," Peskov told reporters, adding that Putin is "ready to meet with anyone" to solve issues related to the situation in eastern Ukraine.