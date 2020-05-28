Kremlin: Decisions on Lifting Sanctions Should Be Taken by All Countries at Once

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Decisions on lifting sanctions should be taken by all countries at once, one state can hardly drive the effort, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"In this case, undoubtedly, these decisions have to be taken by everyone at once, and one state can hardly do it on its own.

This is hardly possible or useful," Peskov said, when asked if Russia, which has backed calls to lift sanctions during the pandemic, would relax its own counter-sanctions.