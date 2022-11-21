Kremlin Declined to Comment on Media Reports About Plans for Russia-Iran Drone Production

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday refused to comment on media reports about alleged plans for the joint production of drones by Russia and Iran.

Late last week, The Washington Post reported, citing intelligence data from the United States and its allies, that Moscow had agreed with Tehran on the production of Iranian combat drones in Russia.

"No, I cannot (comment). I do not know where The Washington Post got this information from, you need to contact them," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the reports.