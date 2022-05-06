UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Declines To Comment On Belarusian Court Decision On Russian Citizen Sapega

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2022 | 04:25 PM

Kremlin Declines to Comment on Belarusian Court Decision on Russian Citizen Sapega

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday refrained from commenting on the decision of the Belarusian court on Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, but said that Russia will protect her through diplomatic channels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday refrained from commenting on the decision of the Belarusian court on Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, but said that Russia will protect her through diplomatic channels.

Earlier this day, the Grodno regional court has sentenced Sapega, accused of violations of seven articles of the Belarusian criminal code, to six years of imprisonment.

"We really do not like it when someone comments on the decision of our court. We will refrain from commenting on the decision of a court of Belarus, which is friendly to us. She is a citizen of Russia, so in any case, through our diplomats, through other channels, we will continue to protect her legitimate interests," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Sofia Belarus Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Footballs exports witness 40.33 pc increase

Footballs exports witness 40.33 pc increase

12 seconds ago
 Borrell Says EU Envoys Have Time Until End of Week ..

Borrell Says EU Envoys Have Time Until End of Week to Agree on Embargo on Russia ..

14 seconds ago
 Seafood exports increase by 2.04pc in 3 quarters

Seafood exports increase by 2.04pc in 3 quarters

15 seconds ago
 Crackdown to be kicked off against immoral videos ..

Crackdown to be kicked off against immoral videos on social media: Sana Ullah

17 seconds ago
 Redrawing electoral maps conspiracy to disempower ..

Redrawing electoral maps conspiracy to disempower Muslim majority in IIOJK: Wani ..

23 minutes ago
 PDMA launches relief operation in quake-hit areas ..

PDMA launches relief operation in quake-hit areas of Balochistan

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.