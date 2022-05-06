Kremlin Declines to Comment on Belarusian Court Decision on Russian Citizen Sapega

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday refrained from commenting on the decision of the Belarusian court on Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, but said that Russia will protect her through diplomatic channels

Earlier this day, the Grodno regional court has sentenced Sapega, accused of violations of seven articles of the Belarusian criminal code, to six years of imprisonment.

"We really do not like it when someone comments on the decision of our court. We will refrain from commenting on the decision of a court of Belarus, which is friendly to us. She is a citizen of Russia, so in any case, through our diplomats, through other channels, we will continue to protect her legitimate interests," Peskov told reporters.