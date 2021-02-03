UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Declines To Comment On Court Ruling In Navalny Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 03:36 PM

Kremlin Declines to Comment on Court Ruling in Navalny Case

The Kremlin does not comment on court rulings, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, asked about the sentence for Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Kremlin does not comment on court rulings, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, asked about the sentence for Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

On Tuesday, a court in Moscow canceled Navalny's suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher fraud case over probation breaches and replaced it with 3.

5 years behind bars. If Navalny's defense team loses the appeal, he will spend two years and eight months in jail, as the time spent under house arrest will be deducted.

"[I would say] Nothing. This is a decision of the court, we do not have any right to to comment," Peskov told reporters, asked to comment on the sentence.

More Stories From World

