Kremlin Declines to Comment on Court Ruling in Navalny Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Kremlin does not comment on court rulings, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, asked about the sentence for Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

On Tuesday, a court in Moscow canceled Navalny's suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher fraud case over probation breaches and replaced it with 3.

5 years behind bars. If Navalny's defense team loses the appeal, he will spend two years and eight months in jail, as the time spent under house arrest will be deducted.

"[I would say] Nothing. This is a decision of the court, we do not have any right to to comment," Peskov told reporters, asked to comment on the sentence.