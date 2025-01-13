Open Menu

Kremlin Declines To Comment On North Korean POWs In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Kremlin declines to comment on North Korean POWs in Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Kremlin declined to comment Monday on Kyiv saying it had captured North Korean soldiers fighting with Moscow's army in Russia's Kursk region, after President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested he was ready to exchange them for Ukrainian POWs.

Russia has not denied or confirmed reports that thousands of North Korean soldiers have been sent to its border Kursk region to help Moscow fight off a Ukrainian incursion.

"We cannot comment in any way, we do not know what is true there," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, after Kyiv over the weekend published videos of two alleged North Korean soldiers being interrogated in Korean.

"We continue to discuss the possibility of exchanges, which is not easy work.. but for us the life of every Russian soldier is important," Peskov added.

South Korea said Monday that around 300 North Korean troops have been killed and some 2,700 wounded while fighting Ukraine.

Citing Seoul's spy agency, lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun told reporters that North Korean troops have been ordered to kill themselves rather than be taken prisoner.

Zelensky a day earlier published a video of what Kyiv said were two North Korean soldiers -- one lying on a bed, with another sitting down, with a bandaged face.

"Ukraine is ready to hand over Kim Jong Un's soldiers to him if he can organise their exchange for our warriors who are being held captive in Russia," Zelensky wrote on X.

For "those North Korean soldiers who do not wish to return, there may be other options available", he added.

Pyongyang has become Moscow's main ally during its offensive in Ukraine, which has dragged on for nearly three years.

Related Topics

Army Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Pyongyang Kursk Seoul South Korea Kim Jong May Border

Recent Stories

ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage lo ..

ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service

25 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s ..

HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh

44 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ah ..

Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10

1 hour ago
 UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic r ..

UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations

1 hour ago
 Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlig ..

Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digit ..

1 hour ago
 HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with M ..

HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with MBRSC

1 hour ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025

2 hours ago
 PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of South Sudan

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Pow ..

Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

2 hours ago
 Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her ..

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..

4 hours ago
 £190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17

4 hours ago

More Stories From World