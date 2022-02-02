UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Declines To Comment On US, NATO Responses Published By Spain's El Pais

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday declined to comment on the responses of the US and NATO to Russia's security guarantees proposals published earlier in the day by Spain's El Pais newspaper

"We did not publish anything and I do not want to comment on it.

You need to address the newspaper or the Spanish government, at least not to us. We have, of course, seen the publication. Yesterday, President (Vladimir Putin) gave a general conceptual assessment of the answers received in the part that concerns fundamentally important issues for Russia," Peskov told reporters.

When asked who could have conveyed the US and NATO responses to the media outlet, the official advised against guessing.

