MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The Kremlin does not comment on the journeys abroad of Russian citizens, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, when asked about the departure of Yulia Navalnaya.

According to media reports, the wife of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny landed in the airport of Frankfurt on Wednesday afternoon.

She reportedly went there for a private visit.

"We do not comment on the journey of Russian citizens abroad. It does not concern us. Thousands or tens of thousands of our citizens fly abroad daily, so probably the question is not for us," Peskov told reporters.