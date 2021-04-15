Kremlin Declines to Say If Sullivan, Ushakov Discussed New US Sanctions on Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to tell reporters whether US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan and Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov had discussed Washington's possible new sanctions on Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to tell reporters whether US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan and Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov had discussed Washington's possible new sanctions on Moscow.

On Wednesday, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Sullivan and Ushakov held a meeting in Moscow. According to the source, Sullivan was told that Moscow would resolutely react to potential new sanctions.

"They discussed different aspects of the bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters, asked if Sullivan and Ushakov discussed sanctions.

When asked whether Sullivan warned Ushakov about the new sanctions, Peskov said he would "leave this without a comment."