Kremlin Declines to Tell If Biden Warned Putin About Plans to Impose Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to say whether Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, touched upon the new US sanctions during their recent phone conversation.

Claims recently emerged that Biden warned Putin about the plans to slap new sanctions on Russia when they held a phone conversation on Tuesday.

"I will leave this question without any response," Peskov told reporters at a briefing on Friday.