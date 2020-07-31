UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Demands Release Of Russians Held In Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 04:57 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The Kremlin on Friday demanded authorities in Minsk release 33 Russians detained by Belarus which has accused the men of plotting riots in the ex-Soviet country ahead of presidential elections.

"We hope that in the very near future this incident will be explained by our Belarusian allies and that the citizens will be released," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

