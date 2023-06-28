MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied on Wednesday accusations that Russia violated children's rights in the special military operation zone, noting that the Russian armed forces save children, risking their lives.

Earlier in June, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres presented his annual report to the Security Council that included Russia in the global list of violators of children's rights, referring to the death toll in Ukraine. Ukraine, however, was not included in the list, despite the fact that the death of children from the actions of the Ukrainian side is also recognized.

"We strongly reject such formulations. In fact, our military has repeatedly taken measures to save children, risking their own lives, to take them out from under shelling, which, by the way, was carried out by the armed forces of Ukraine against civilian infrastructure," Peskov told reporters.