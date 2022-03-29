UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Denies Allegations Of Forcibly Taking Ukrainian Refugees To Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 03:52 PM

Kremlin Denies Allegations of Forcibly Taking Ukrainian Refugees to Russia

The claims that Ukrainian refugees are forcibly removed to Russia are a lie, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The claims that Ukrainian refugees are forcibly removed to Russia are a lie, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"This is a lie. This has nothing to do with reality," Peskov told reporters, in response to the claims voiced by Ukraine and the West that refugees are being evacuated to Russia by force.

The spokesman noted that Ukrainian refugees are voluntarily coming to Russia.

"The Russian military are helping civilians to leave Mariupol, to leave places dangerous for their lives, and they are helping even though they know that these civilians put themselves in danger when they try to leave these towns and villages because they are simply shot in the back. There are already plenty of eyewitness accounts of this," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Mariupol Turkish Lira Refugee

Recent Stories

Wani seeks UNHRC's intervention in the release of ..

Wani seeks UNHRC's intervention in the release of Khurram, Untoo

26 seconds ago
 Moscow Informed Baltic States About Its Response t ..

Moscow Informed Baltic States About Its Response to Expulsion of Diplomats - Rig ..

16 minutes ago
 Malta's new PM pledges to lift all COVID-19 restri ..

Malta's new PM pledges to lift all COVID-19 restrictions

16 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Ruble Payments for Gas: West Needs to U ..

Kremlin on Ruble Payments for Gas: West Needs to Understand Changing Situation

16 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares close higher 29th Mar, 2022

Tokyo shares close higher 29th Mar, 2022

17 minutes ago
 US, Allies Waging Massive Cyberaggression Against ..

US, Allies Waging Massive Cyberaggression Against Russia - Moscow

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>