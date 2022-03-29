Kremlin Denies Allegations of Forcibly Taking Ukrainian Refugees to Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The claims that Ukrainian refugees are forcibly removed to Russia are a lie, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"This is a lie. This has nothing to do with reality," Peskov told reporters, in response to the claims voiced by Ukraine and the West that refugees are being evacuated to Russia by force.

The spokesman noted that Ukrainian refugees are voluntarily coming to Russia.

"The Russian military are helping civilians to leave Mariupol, to leave places dangerous for their lives, and they are helping even though they know that these civilians put themselves in danger when they try to leave these towns and villages because they are simply shot in the back. There are already plenty of eyewitness accounts of this," Peskov said.