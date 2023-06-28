Kremlin Denies Claims Alleging Russian Military Hit Kramatorsk Civilian Infrastructure

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Russia does not strike at civilian infrastructure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on Kiev's statement that civilians were allegedly killed as a result of a Russian strike on Kramatorsk.

"The Russian Federation does not strike at civilian infrastructure. The strikes are made at facilities that are somehow connected with military infrastructure," Peskov told reporters.