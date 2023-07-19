Open Menu

Kremlin Denies Claims Russia Says Putin's Arrest At BRICS Tantamount To War Declaration

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Media reports alleging Russia told South Africa that Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrest at the upcoming BRICS summit would be a declaration of war are not true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Media reported on Tuesday, citing South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, that Russia allegedly made it clear that arresting Putin at the request of the International Criminal Court at the BRICS summit would be a declaration of war.

"No. It was not mentioned (at talks between Russia and South Africa). No one let anyone understand anything. In this world, it is absolutely clear to everyone what an attempt to encroach on the head of the Russian state means. Therefore, there is no need to explain anything to anyone here," Peskovtold reporters.

