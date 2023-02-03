MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Reports claiming that US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief William Burns came to Moscow to offer 20% of Ukraine's territory are not true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"This is hoax," Peskov told reporters.

The Neue Zurcher Zeitung newspaper reported earlier this week, citing German officials, that in mid-January, Burns visited offered Kiev and Moscow a peace plan to end the conflict. He, in particular, offered to transfer of about 20% of the territory of Ukraine, which could be approximately equal to the territory of Donbas, to Russia. According to the newspaper, such a proposal was rejected by both sides.