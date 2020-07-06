UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Denies Comment On Court Verdict In Russian Journalist Prokopyeva's Case

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Kremlin Denies Comment on Court Verdict in Russian Journalist Prokopyeva's Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused on Monday to comment on the court verdict in the case of Pskov journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva, who was accused of justifying terrorism.

Earlier in the day, a Pskov court fined Prokopyeva 500,000 rubles ($6,950) for comments made in public that were found as justifying terrorism in the wake of the 2018 bombing of the Arkhangelsk Federal Security Service building.

"Since your question is in one way or another related to the assessment of the judgment that was issued today, I will not answer it. This would be incorrect, because, you know, we never comment on court decisions. And we will keep refraining from that," Peskov told reporters when asked how journalists were supposed to act in a similar situation.

In November 2018, Prokopyeva spoke about the bombing incident during an appearance on the Pskov affiliate of the Ekho Moskvy radio station. The full text of the broadcast was later published by a local news feed. The broadcast and subsequent publication were later deleted at the request of Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor, and both outlets were fined 350,000 rubles.

The journalist denied guilt and said that the aim of the publication was to establish the events behind the bombing.

In October 2018, a 17-year-old detonated an explosive device inside a Federal Security Service building in the city of Arkhangelsk. The perpetrator died and three officers suffered injuries as a result of the blast.

Related Topics

Russia Died Pskov October November 2018 Media From Court

Recent Stories

Birth anniversary of 1965 War Hero M. M. Alam bein ..

39 minutes ago

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Social Security Fund organisational struct ..

1 hour ago

Broken power sector swallows $45 billion in a deca ..

1 hour ago

DIG visits Central Jail Kot Lakhpat

26 minutes ago

JI delegation condoles with Sikh community over tr ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.