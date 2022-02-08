Kremlin Denies FT Report About Alleged Deal Between Russia, France

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied on Monday the Financial Times report about an alleged deal between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron reached during a Moscow meeting the day prior.

According to the report, published earlier in the day, Putin and Macron agreed to a broader dialogue on the movement of Russian troops and possibly their withdrawal from Belarus after the completion of joint drills later in February.

"Well, here, of course, what the Financial Times has reported is probably wrong, because, in the current situation, Moscow and Paris could not conclude any deals. It is simply impossible because France is both a member of the EU and the EU presidency. France is also a member of NATO, where France does not own leadership," Peskov told reporters.