Kremlin Denies Lukashenko Coordinated Statements on External Threats in Belarus With Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko does not coordinate his statements on external border threats facing his country with Russian President Vladimir Putin as there is no such need, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Last Friday, Lukashenko vowed, as quoted by Belarusian news agency Belta, that Minsk and Moscow would carry out a joint military response to any sort of threat on the western border of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

"No, he is not coordinating such statements. There is no need for it actually," Peskov told journalists, when asked if Lukashenko had coordinated his statement with Putin.