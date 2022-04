(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Media reports alleging that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas plans to pay visit to Russia for the Victory Day parade on May 9 are not true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We did not make such statements. This report is wrong," Peskov told reporters.