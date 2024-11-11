Open Menu

Kremlin Denies Putin And Trump Spoke On Phone

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin denies Putin and Trump spoke on phone

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Kremlin on Monday denied a US media report that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US president-elect Donald Trump had spoken on the phone last week about the Ukraine conflict.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that Trump talked by phone on Thursday with Putin, telling him not to inflame the conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the Washington Post report was "simply false information", denying any phone call took place.

The Post report said that Trump in the call reminded Putin of Washington's sizeable military foothold in Europe.

Several people speaking to the US paper said Trump had expressed the desire for more conversations on "the resolution of Ukraine's war soon".

The Republican said on the campaign trail that he could end the fighting within hours and has indicated he would talk directly with Putin.

Trump has not said how he intends to strike a peace deal or what terms he is proposing.

The Russian president has demanded Ukraine withdraw from swathes of its eastern and southern territory as a precondition to peace talks.

The Post reported that people familiar with Thursday's call said Trump had briefly raised the question of land with Putin.

Following Trump's election, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned there should be "no concessions" to Putin.

Ceding land or giving in to any of Moscow's other hardline demands would only embolden the Kremlin and lead to more aggression, he said.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Trump Vladimir Putin Lead Sunday Post Media From

Recent Stories

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

1 hour ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

4 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

2 days ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

2 days ago

More Stories From World