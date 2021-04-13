MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual address to parliament is being prepared in the Kremlin and not in a secret bunker as claimed by media, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported that the work on Putin's address, which is scheduled to be delivered on April 21, is being kept so secret, that it is being done in a high-tech basement war room across the Moscow River from Russia's government headquarters, which is allegedly known among insiders as "the bunker."

"As for the address, it is not being prepared in a secret place, it is being prepared in the Kremlin. A variety of expert units, including members of the cabinet of ministers, are actively involved in the preparation process, and there is no secret here," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman clarified that no secret bunker is located opposite Russia's White House across the river, but Hotel Ukraina.

"This is not a bunker, this is the very coordination center of the government, which is located in a very spacious and comfortable conference hall that has been modified for government coordination tasks. It is absolutely not secret: a huge number of experts, business representatives, government officials, lawmakers and others visit it," he continued.

Putin is planning to visit this coordination center later on Tuesday, Peskov added.