Kremlin Denies Reports About Receiving Draft of Peace Deal With Ukraine Before G20 Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied on Tuesday claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin was given a draft of a peace treaty with Ukraine ahead of the G20 summit in Bali earlier this month.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper reported that, ahead of the meeting of G20 leaders, one country presented a draft peace treaty to Putin, based on which negotiations between Russia and Ukraine could take place.

"No," Peskov told Sputnik, in answer to a question about whether the Russian president had received such a proposal.

The G20 summit took place from November 15-16 in Bali, Indonesia. The Kremlin spokesman said that Putin could not go to the summit as he needed to stay in Russia. Instead, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.