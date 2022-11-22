UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Denies Reports About Receiving Draft Of Peace Deal With Ukraine Before G20 Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Kremlin Denies Reports About Receiving Draft of Peace Deal With Ukraine Before G20 Summit

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied on Tuesday claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin was given a draft of a peace treaty with Ukraine ahead of the G20 summit in Bali earlier this month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied on Tuesday claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin was given a draft of a peace treaty with Ukraine ahead of the G20 summit in Bali earlier this month.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper reported that, ahead of the meeting of G20 leaders, one country presented a draft peace treaty to Putin, based on which negotiations between Russia and Ukraine could take place.

"No," Peskov told Sputnik, in answer to a question about whether the Russian president had received such a proposal.

The G20 summit took place from November 15-16 in Bali, Indonesia. The Kremlin spokesman said that Putin could not go to the summit as he needed to stay in Russia. Instead, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Indonesia November From

Recent Stories

Russian S-400 Air Defense System Ready for Use in ..

Russian S-400 Air Defense System Ready for Use in Turkey - Turkish Defense Minis ..

58 seconds ago
 Trump Requests US Federal Judge Unseal Affidavit S ..

Trump Requests US Federal Judge Unseal Affidavit Supporting Mar-a-Lago Raid - Fi ..

59 seconds ago
 Biden Admin. Announces New Campaign for Americans ..

Biden Admin. Announces New Campaign for Americans to Receive Updated COVID-19 Va ..

1 minute ago
 SPSC declares result for post of Lecturer Mathemat ..

SPSC declares result for post of Lecturer Mathematics

1 minute ago
 No conflict with security institution over army ch ..

No conflict with security institution over army chief appointment: Khawaja Muham ..

32 minutes ago
 Speakers urged early rehabilitation of flood affec ..

Speakers urged early rehabilitation of flood affected people

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.