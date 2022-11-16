Kremlin Denies Reports by German Defense Ministry of Scholz-Putin Contacts Over Poland

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin did not communicate with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the missile incident in Poland, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the German Defense Ministry stated that Scholz was in contact with Putin, concerning the missile incident in Poland.

On Tuesday, a missile reportedly fell in Poland's region bordering Ukraine, killing two people.

The Polish Foreign Ministry alleged that it was a Russian-made missile. US President Joe Biden after an emergency meeting with the leaders of NATO countries, including the German chancellor, at the G20 Summit told reporters that the missile was unlikely to have been fired from Russia.

The Russian defense ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border and the debris on photos released on the internet looked nothing like Russian weapons.