Kremlin Denies Reports Musk Talked to Putin Before Unveiling His Ukrainian Settlement Plan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied on Wednesday claim that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin before he released his plan to settle the Ukrainian conflict.

On Tuesday, US media reported that Musk spoke with Putin prior to publishing a Twitter poll proposing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, for which he was criticized and derided by senior Ukrainian officials. Musk later denied the reports, saying that he only spoke with Putin one time about space approximately 18 months ago.

"I can only confirm to you that, indeed, they had a telephone conversation about a year and a half ago," Peskov told reporters.