Kremlin Denies Reports Putin Will Allegedly Declare 'Mobilization Of Country' In Address

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Kremlin Denies Reports Putin Will Allegedly Declare 'Mobilization of Country' in Address

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Media reports claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin will allegedly announce the "mobilization of the country" in his address to the Federal Assembly are not true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Earlire this week, the Pravda.

ru website reported that Putin will address the Federal Assembly until the end of the year, with the agenda focusing on the mobilization of "both soldiers and officers, and the economy," new world "rules of the game" from Russia and the fate of all Russians.

"No," Peskov said when asked whether the reports are true.

