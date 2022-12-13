Kremlin Denies Reports That Putin Will Address Federal Assembly on December 27

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not address the Federal Assembly on December 27, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Russian lower house told Sputnik that Putin might deliver his annual address to the Federal Assembly on December 27.

"No, these reports are wrong," Peskov told reporters.