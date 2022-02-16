UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Denies Responsibility For Ukraine Cyberattack

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 03:24 PM

The Kremlin on Wednesday denied responsibility for a cyberattack on Ukraine a day earlier that hit the websites of the country's defence ministry and armed forces as well as two state banks

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The Kremlin on Wednesday denied responsibility for a cyberattack on Ukraine a day earlier that hit the websites of the country's defence ministry and armed forces as well as two state banks.

"As expected, Ukraine continues blaming Russia for everything. Russia has nothing to do with any DDOS attacks," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters after Ukraine said the attack could have come from Russia.

More Stories From World

>