Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as 'tools of influence'

The Kremlin rejected Friday the suggestion Russia and China were using their vaccines as tools to win geopolitical clout, after accusations the two countries were using their jabs to gain influence abroad

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Kremlin rejected Friday the suggestion Russia and China were using their vaccines as tools to win geopolitical clout, after accusations the two countries were using their jabs to gain influence abroad.

"We absolutely disagree with the fact that both Russia and China are waging some kind of war. And we absolutely disagree with the fact that Russia and China are using the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines as tools of influence," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.