Kremlin Denies That Russia Allegedly Abandoned Goal of Denazification of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russia did not abandon in negotiations with Ukraine the idea of denazification of the neighboring country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on Kiev's remark on the matter.

Earlier in the day, Oleksiy Arestovich, adviser to the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said that the second round of the Russia-Ukraine talks was focused on the non-deployment of certain types of weapons, and not Ukraine's denazification,

"No, this is not the case," Peskov told reporters.