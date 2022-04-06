Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday declined to comment on media reports alleging that the West aims to impose sanctions against daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin

Wall Street Journal has reported that the European Union and the United States may sanction Putin's daughters.

"I can't comment on what hasn't been made public yet," Peskov told reporters.