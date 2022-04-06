UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Denies To Comment On Reports About Possible Sanctions Against Putin's Daughters

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022

Kremlin Denies to Comment on Reports About Possible Sanctions Against Putin's Daughters

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday declined to comment on media reports alleging that the West aims to impose sanctions against daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday declined to comment on media reports alleging that the West aims to impose sanctions against daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Wall Street Journal has reported that the European Union and the United States may sanction Putin's daughters.

"I can't comment on what hasn't been made public yet," Peskov told reporters.

More Stories From World

