Kremlin denies trying to 'destabilise' Belarus

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Kremlin on Thursday denied any plan to destabilise its "ally" after Belarus arrested 33 Russians it said were mercenaries on a mission to disrupt upcoming presidential polls.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said claims that "organisations from Russia are sending some people to destabilise the situation in Belarus" were "nothing but insinuations". He insisted that Russia and Belarus are "allies and very close partners."