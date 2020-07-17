UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Denies UK Claims Of Vote Meddling, Vaccine Hacking

Fri 17th July 2020

The Kremlin on Thursday denied claims by Britain that "Russian actors" sought to meddle in last year's general election and that Russian intelligence services most likely hacked coronavirus vaccine research

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Kremlin on Thursday denied claims by Britain that "Russian actors" sought to meddle in last year's general election and that Russian intelligence services most likely hacked coronavirus vaccine research.

"We have no information on who could have hacked pharmaceutical companies and research centres in Britain," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the TASS news agency.

"We can only say this: Russia has nothing to do with these attempts. We do not accept such accusations nor the latest groundless allegations of interference in 2019 elections."

