UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Denounces Biden's Ukraine Remarks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Kremlin denounces Biden's Ukraine remarks

The Kremlin on Thursday denounced US President Joe Biden for saying a "disaster" awaited Russia if it attacked Ukraine, stressing that it destabilised an already tense situation

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Kremlin on Thursday denounced US President Joe Biden for saying a "disaster" awaited Russia if it attacked Ukraine, stressing that it destabilised an already tense situation.

During a news conference marking his first year in office on Wednesday, Biden warned Russia it would pay a heavy price for a full-blown invasion of Ukraine, but sowed confusion by suggesting a "minor" incursion would prompt much less pushback.

Statements like that, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, "can facilitate the destabilisation of the situation because they can inspire some hotheads in Ukraine with false hopes." At the same time Peskov did not rule out new security talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Biden.

With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on the Ukrainian border, fears are mounting that a major conflict could break out in Europe.

Moscow insists it has no plans to invade Ukraine but has at the same time laid down a series of security demands -- including a ban on Ukraine joining NATO -- in exchange for de-escalation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for a new round of security talks in Geneva on Friday.

Blinken said Wednesday he would not formally respond with written answers to Russia's demands, hoping instead to explore areas of cooperation.

Peskov said Thursday that Russia still expected to receive a "written" response "in the coming days."

Related Topics

NATO Exchange Ukraine Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Geneva Same Price Border

Recent Stories

Barking Deer conservation starts; KP's protected a ..

Barking Deer conservation starts; KP's protected areas enhanced to 15pc: Wildlif ..

25 seconds ago
 Vatican expresses 'shame, remorse' over abuse afte ..

Vatican expresses 'shame, remorse' over abuse after German report

27 seconds ago
 KP EC calls for proper arrangements for transparen ..

KP EC calls for proper arrangements for transparent, peaceful LG polls

30 seconds ago
 P&D Punjab approves Lai Expressway, Ring Road proj ..

P&D Punjab approves Lai Expressway, Ring Road projects

32 seconds ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension

PESCO notifies power suspension

8 minutes ago
 Mardan Inter-School Scrabble Championship to be he ..

Mardan Inter-School Scrabble Championship to be held in March: Jamshed Baloch

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.