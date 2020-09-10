UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Denounces Claims Of Russian Hackers' Involvement In Attack On Biden-Linked Firm

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 03:15 PM

Kremlin Denounces Claims of Russian Hackers' Involvement in Attack on Biden-Linked Firm

Reports of alleged involvement of Russian hackers in an attack on the US firm that consults Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden seem to be nonsense, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Reports of alleged involvement of Russian hackers in an attack on the US firm that consults Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden seem to be nonsense, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"No, we are not aware [of this].

We do not know what kind of firm it is, what that even means � 'supported by the Russian state.' Seems to be the nonsense that even the most respectable agencies publish sometimes," Peskov said, when asked to comment on reports that the alleged state-backed Russian hackers were suspected in this attack.

More Stories From World

