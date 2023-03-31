UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Denounces WSJ's Appeal To Expel All Russian Journalists As Absurd And Wrong

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The appeal of the Wall Street Journal to expel all Russian journalists is absurd and wrong, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Following the arrest of Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau correspondent Evan Gershkovich over espionage suspicions on Thursday, the newspaper has called on the US authorities to consider such retaliatory measures as the expulsion of the Russian ambassador and all Russian journalists working in the country. Peskov said that all journalists who have valid accreditation in Russia can and continue their journalistic activities in the country, they do not face any restrictions.

"In this regard, demanding the expulsion of all Russian journalists, the newspaper can do this, but this should not take place, and there is simply no reason for this. If there are any violations of the law, there are some going beyond the scope of activities provided for by the law, yes, but in this case, restricting the rights of conscientious journalists would be absurd and wrong," Peskov told reporters.

