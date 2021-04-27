UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Deputy Chief Of Staff In Constant Contact With Ukraine's Presidential Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:31 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak maintains constant contact with the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The desire to talk is always welcome.

The deputy head of the administration, Kozak, is in constant contact with the office of the president of Ukraine," Peskov told reporters when asked if the sides started negotiating about a possible meeting between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

