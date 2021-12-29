UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Deputy Chief Of Staff Kozak, OSCE Envoy Discuss Transnistria - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2021 | 11:23 PM

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Kozak, OSCE Envoy Discuss Transnistria - Source

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak discussed the issues of the Transnistrian settlement with Thomas Mayr-Harting, the special representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office, in Vienna, a Kremlin source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak discussed the issues of the Transnistrian settlement with Thomas Mayr-Harting, the special representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office, in Vienna, a Kremlin source told Sputnik.

"At the meeting, the issues of the Transnistrian settlement were discussed," the source said.

Related Topics

Vienna

Recent Stories

US Spy Plane Conducts First Flight Over Eastern Uk ..

US Spy Plane Conducts First Flight Over Eastern Ukraine to Gather Intelligence - ..

27 seconds ago
 Libya orders arrest of second minister over allege ..

Libya orders arrest of second minister over alleged graft

29 seconds ago
 South Africa v India first Test scoreboard

South Africa v India first Test scoreboard

30 seconds ago
 Hyderabad family festival continues with musical n ..

Hyderabad family festival continues with musical night

32 seconds ago
 Rangnick says Covid has hampered Man Utd progress

Rangnick says Covid has hampered Man Utd progress

4 minutes ago
 US 7-Day Average for New COVID-19 Cases Up 60% Fro ..

US 7-Day Average for New COVID-19 Cases Up 60% From Previous Week, Deaths Down b ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.