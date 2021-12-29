Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Kozak, OSCE Envoy Discuss Transnistria - Source

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak discussed the issues of the Transnistrian settlement with Thomas Mayr-Harting, the special representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office, in Vienna, a Kremlin source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak discussed the issues of the Transnistrian settlement with Thomas Mayr-Harting, the special representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office, in Vienna, a Kremlin source told Sputnik.

